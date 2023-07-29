4,146 Shares in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

