462 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,803,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $162.69 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

