821 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 515,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 34,868.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 244,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 126,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

