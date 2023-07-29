917 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.4 %

EMN stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

