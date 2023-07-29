922 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after buying an additional 406,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,230,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

