A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.1 %

AOS opened at $72.15 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

