Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $760,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,978,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $760,377.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,978,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,893 shares of company stock worth $19,402,466. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after purchasing an additional 187,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76.

AEHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.