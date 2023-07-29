Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

