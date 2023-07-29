Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 314.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

