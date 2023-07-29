Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

