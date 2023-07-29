Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

