Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,244,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143,881 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,058,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.