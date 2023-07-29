Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.05.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

