Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

