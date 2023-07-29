Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after buying an additional 1,320,906 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,136,000 after buying an additional 292,457 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after buying an additional 268,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SONY opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.