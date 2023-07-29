Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XJH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.