Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,256 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

