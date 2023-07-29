Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,311 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,488 shares of company stock valued at $802,346. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

