Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,411 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.