Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $37,400,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $153.89 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $156.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

