Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

