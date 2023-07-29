Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $62,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Stock Performance

ABBNY stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

