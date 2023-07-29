Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,739,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 194,042 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.