Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HISF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

