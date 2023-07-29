Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $351.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

