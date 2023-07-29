Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,074 VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $69.14.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
