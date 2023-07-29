Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,046 Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth about $302,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPHE opened at $23.50 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Announces Dividend

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

