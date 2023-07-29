Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,715 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 158.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

