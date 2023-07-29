Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $81,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $502.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.