Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $69,000 in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 417,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SMLF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $56.65.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

