Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $74,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

