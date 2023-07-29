Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $74,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $53,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPC opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.