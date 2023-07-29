Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $75,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $280.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.06. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

