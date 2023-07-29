Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $77,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Price Performance

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

AON stock opened at $320.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

