Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $79,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -80.49%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

