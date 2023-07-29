Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $80,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 82.53 and a quick ratio of 82.53. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 236.67%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

