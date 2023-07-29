Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $82,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.96 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

