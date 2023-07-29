Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

