Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 428 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

PWR stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $169.91.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

