Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $10,616,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $226.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $233.01.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

