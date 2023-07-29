Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 467.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 637,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 524,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

