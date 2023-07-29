Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $280.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

