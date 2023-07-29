Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

