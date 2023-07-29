Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $166.99 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average is $179.12.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

