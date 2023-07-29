Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

MBWM stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $559.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $137,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

