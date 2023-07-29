Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

