Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

