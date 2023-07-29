Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $29.71 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

