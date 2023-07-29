Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 498 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 498 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $134.46 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

