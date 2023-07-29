Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 603 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

